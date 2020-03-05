You are here

House passes bill to expand TSA worker protections

Thu, 05/03/2020 - 5:55pm — legitgov

House passes bill to expand TSA worker protections | 05 March 2020 | The House passed legislation Thursday aimed at expanding worker protections for Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers to put them on par with other federal employees. Lawmakers passed the measure on a 230-171 vote, with 14 Republicans joining Democrats in support of the bill. The Rights for Transportation Security Officers Act -- spearheaded by Democratic Reps. Bennie Thompson (Miss.) and Nita Lowey (N.Y.) -- would provide TSA workers with full collective bargaining rights and implement whistleblower protections. 

