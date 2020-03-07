You are here

House prepares for telework scenarios amid coronavirus threat

Sat, 07/03/2020 - 6:32am — legitgov

House prepares for telework scenarios amid coronavirus threat | 06 March 2020 | A memo regarding congressional operations and the coronavirus threat sent to all House offices by the House Administration Committee on Friday signals the House is seriously preparing for scenarios where staff may have to telework “in light of the unique and unusual circumstances presented by the coronavirus." The memo obtained by Fox News indicates House offices may allocate unused funds to purchase telework equipment, such as computers and additional phones. On March 9, the House will set up a special center to prepare the infrastructure for telework scenarios.

