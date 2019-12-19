You are here

House votes along party lines to impeach Trump

Thu, 19/12/2019 - 2:33am — legitgov

Breaking: House votes along party lines to impeach Trump | 18 Dec 2019 | The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted almost entirely along party lines to impeach President Trump following a rancorous, day-long hearing -- making him just the third president in U.S. history to suffer the congressional rebuke. Voting began at 8:09 p.m. and Democrats reached the necessary 216 majority on the first article -- that Trump abused the power of his office for personal gain -- at roughly 8:24 p.m. Democrats passed the second article, that Trump obstructed Congress by refusing to cooperate, garnering the needed 216 votes at 8:42 p.m. The vote sets up a showdown in the GOP-led Senate, where Republicans have said there is virtually no chance Trump would be convicted and removed from office.

