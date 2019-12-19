Breaking: House votes to impeach Trump on two counts, as president holds defiant rally | 18 Dec 2019 | The House voted to impeach President Trump for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" related to his dealings with Ukraine after six hours of heated debate Wednesday, making Trump the third American president ever to be impeached. The separate votes on the two counts teed up an all-but-certain Senate acquittal, should House Democrats forward the charges to the GOP-controlled chamber. They also fulfilled a promise made by some Democrats ever since Trump's inauguration to impeach him, even as polls have shown support for impeachment declining. The final vote on the abuse-of-power count was 230-197, with Hawaii Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voting present. In a statement Gabbard called for a censure resolution instead of impeachment... No Republicans voted to impeach the president on either count, even though House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had vowed earlier this year that impeachment would need to be a bipartisan effort to have legitimacy.