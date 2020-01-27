Hunter Biden agrees to pay monthly child support, ending standoff over contempt | 27 Jan 2020 | Hunter Biden has agreed to pay monthly child support retroactive to November 2018, ending a standoff that began after the judge in his Arkansas paternity case ordered him to appear in person for a hearing to explain why he shouldn't be held in contempt. Independence County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer noted that the exact amount of child support couldn't be determined "based off the defendant's income," and that modifications to the total amount owed each month could be made. Biden was recently photographed driving a sports car, prompting concerns he was shirking his child-support payments. Contempt proceedings over Biden's failure to turn over financial documents have been delayed until March, giving Biden an opportunity to resolve the issue in the meantime by turning over the information.