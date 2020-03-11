Hunter Biden cites coronavirus, wife's pregnancy to avoid deposition until after Election Day | 10 March 2020 | Hunter Biden's attorneys have abruptly asked the Arkansas judge in his ongoing paternity case to postpone his scheduled March 11 deposition until after Election Day, saying the coronavirus outbreak [?], his wife's "imminent due date" and "intense media scrutiny" all pose a risk of "personal endangerment" for the former vice president's son. Additionally, Biden's legal team argues he should not be held in contempt for failing to turn over a slew of financial documents related to child support. Republicans [and others] have said the information could contain damaging evidence of the younger Biden's overseas business dealings and possible corruption... The gambit faces a skeptical judge, who has already voiced doubt about repeated delays in the case. "He needs to make himself available unless his hair is on fire," County Circuit Court Judge Holly Meyer said during a conference call with the attorneys on the case last month, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.