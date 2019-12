Hunter Biden missing from Joe Biden's Christmas family photo | 26 Dec 2019 | Joe Biden shared a heartfelt greeting on Christmas -- but it was the family picture accompanying it that said a thousand words. Hunter Biden and new wife Melissa Cohen Biden were noticeably missing from the Democratic frontrunner's festive snap that featured much of the rest of the Biden clan...But absent are Biden's scandal-scarred son, Hunter, 49, and ­Melissa, 32, who is pregnant with Hunter's fifth child.