Hydroxychloroquine rated 'most effective' coronavirus treatment, poll of doctors finds | 02 April 2020 | An international poll of thousands of doctors rated the Trump-touted anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine the best treatment for the novel coronavirus. Of the 6,227 physicians surveyed in 30 countries, 37 percent rated hydroxychloroquine the "most effective therapy" for combating the potentially deadly illness, according to the results released Thursday. The survey, conducted by the global health care polling company Sermo, also found that 23 percent of medical professionals had prescribed the drug in the US -- far less than other countries.