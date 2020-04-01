IG Horowitz Found 'Apparent Errors or Inadequately Supported Facts' in Every Single FBI FISA Application He Reviewed | 31 March 2020 | The Justice Department inspector general said it does "not have confidence" in the FBI's FISA application process following an audit that found the Bureau was not sufficiently transparent with the court in 29 applications from 2014 to 2019, all of which included "apparent errors or inadequately supported facts." Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a report in December which found that the FBI included "at least 17 significant errors or omissions in the Carter Page FISA applications and many errors in the Woods Procedures" during its Crossfire Hurricane investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign... Horowitz's office said in a report released Tuesday that of the 29 applications -- all of which involved U.S. citizens -- that were pulled from "8 FBI field offices of varying sizes," the FBI could not find Woods Files for four of the applications, while the other 25 all had "apparent errors or inadequately supported facts." The Woods Procedure dictates that the Justice Department verify the accuracy and provide evidentiary support for all facts stated in its FISA application. The FBI is required to share with the FISA Court all relevant information compiled in the Woods File when applying for a surveillance warrant.