IG Report Reveals Steele Funneled Claims Through John McCain After FBI Dropped Him | 26 Dec 2019 | Late Senator [Deep State sack of warmongering garbage] John McCain provided disgraced former FBI chief James Comey with five separate reports from Christopher Steele that the FBI didn't previously possess related to unsubstantiated allegations of collusion between Russia and President Trump's 2016 campaign, the Justice Department's recent Inspector General report revealed. There have long been questions about why it was necessary for McCain to pass Steele's anti-Trump dossier to Comey on December 9, 2016, several weeks after the November 2016 presidential election. By then, Steele had already met numerous times with FBI agents to provide them with his controversial reports. Steele, however, was terminated as an FBI source in the fall of 2016 because he spoke to the news media.