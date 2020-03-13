Illinois bans public events with more than 1,000 people over coronavirus fears | 12 March 2020 | Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the state is banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people for the next 30 days over fears of spreading the novel coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Additionally, all major sporting events will be canceled until May 1 and the governor is urging the heads of community events of 250 people or more consider to cancel or postpone their gatherings.