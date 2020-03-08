Illinois court rejects Jussie Smollett's attempt to throw out charges that he 'lied to police' about a 'staged' racist and homophobic attack in Chicago --Smollett faces six counts of disorderly conduct following an investigation into the alleged phony attack he told police took place in January 2019 | 08 March 2020 | The Illinois Supreme Court has rejected former 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett's request to throw out charges against him, accusing him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. The court's decision was revealed Friday. In addition to refusing to throw out the charges against Smollett, the court also rejected the actor's effort to remove the special prosecutor in the case.