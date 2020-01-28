You are here

Illinois ex-lawmaker charged with bribery in red-light camera program

Tue, 28/01/2020 - 6:18am — legitgov

Illinois ex-lawmaker charged with bribery in red-light camera program | 27 Jan 2020 | A former Illinois state senator was charged Monday with accepting payments in exchange for supporting costly red-light camera programs across the state, according to reports. The U.S. attorney's office in Chicago filed bribery and tax charges against state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who had represented the 11th District since 2003. The 56-year-old Chicago Democrat "corruptly solicited, demanded, agreed to accept and accepted" payments for "continued support for the operation of red-light cameras in the State of Illinois," the document says. The alleged bribery occurred between 2016 and 2019, when, as chair of the transportation committee, Sandoval wielded enormous influence in how state transportation funds were spent.

