Illinois suspects enter Walmart with 'Caution I have the Coronavirus' sign and spray substance on $7K worth of produce | 05 Feb 2020 | Police in Illinois are looking for two men who caused nearly $10,000 in damage after they entered a Walmart with a "Caution I have the Coronavirus" sign and started spraying a mystery substance. Joliet Police were called to the store off Route 59 just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. One of the two men is seen on surveillance video spraying the substance on produce, clothing, and health and beauty products, according to a press release. The individual who sprayed the fluid, later identified as Lysol, wore a yellow medical mask and had a handmade sign on his back that read "Caution I have the Coronavirus."