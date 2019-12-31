'I'm slowly dying here': 'Sedated' Assange tells friend during Christmas Eve call from UK prison as health concerns mount | 31 Dec 2019 | Julian Assange sounded like a shell of the man he once was during a Christmas Eve phone call, British journalist Vaughan Smith told RT, noting the WikiLeaks founder had trouble speaking and appeared to be drugged. Assange was allowed to make just a single call from the maximum security Belmarsh prison in southeast London for the Christmas holiday, hoping for a reminder of the world beyond his drab confines of steel and concrete...Though Assange didn't say it out loud during the call, Smith said he believes the anti-secrecy activist is being sedated, noting that "It seemed pretty obvious that he was," and said others who visited Assange were of the same opinion.