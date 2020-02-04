Impeachment closing arguments: Dems claim 'duty demands' a conviction, as Trump team decries 'rush to judgment' | 03 Feb 2020 | The impeachment trial of President Trump drew closer toward its almost-inevitable conclusion with closing arguments Monday. Democratic House impeachment managers made a last-ditch push to convince the Senate that an acquittal would be a "death blow" to the ability to hold a president in check, while Trump's defense team accused the Democrats of engaging in a rushed, "purely partisan" endeavor. Each side has been permitted Monday to take up to two hours to make their final case, as proceedings stretch into another week amid expectations that a largely party-line acquittal awaits the president by Wednesday afternoon.