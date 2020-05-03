'Increasingly concerned': Spy chief orders review of unmasking policies for intelligence agencies | 02 May 2020 | The acting director of national intelligence ordered every spy agency to review its policies on the handling and dissemination of sensitive and private identifying information on U.S. persons immediately, saying he has become “increasingly concerned” about unmasking. Richard Grenell, who took over as acting spy chief in late February as he concurrently serves as the ambassador to Germany, made his concerns clear in a directive obtained by the Washington Examiner to the heads of U.S. spy agencies dated Wednesday and titled "Protecting the Privacy and Civil Liberties of U.S. Persons." Republicans have alleged since 2017 that Obama-era officials improperly unmasked associates of then-candidate Donald Trump's presidential campaign during the Russia investigation. Democrats have defended the intelligence-gathering process, arguing that the collection of identifying information is inevitable.