Inslee declares state of emergency which allows use of Washington National Guard | 29 Feb 2020 | Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) declared a state of emergency in the state Saturday just hours after he announced the first death in the United States from the coronavirus. The declaration directs state agencies to use all resources necessary to prepare for and respond to an outbreak and allows the use of the Washington National Guard if necessary. The declaration came shortly after Inslee announced the death of a Washington state man from the virus, which marked the first fatality in the U.S. from the illness.