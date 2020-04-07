Internal Collins poll suggests he holds huge lead over incumbent Sen. Loeffler in Georgia special election | 06 April 2020 | Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) holds a significant lead over Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in the race for her Senate seat, a new poll found. A Battleground Connect survey, which was conducted internally for the Collins campaign and first reported by Politico, revealed that 36 percent of likely voters support Collins, who has represented the 9th District in Georgia since 2013, for the Senate seat currently held by Loeffler, who was [insanely] appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp (R) following the resignation of former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) late last year over health issues. Loeffler, with 13 percent support in the poll, currently trails both Collins and a Democratic opponent, pastor Raphael Warnock of the Ebenezer Baptist Church, who registered support from 16 percent of voters.