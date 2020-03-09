Iowa Bill Requires Infant Death Certificates to Include Vaccine Information | 06 March 2020 | A bill is working its way through the Iowa legislature that would require medical examiners to include information on the medical examiners form used to fill out the death certificate about recent vaccinations given to any child under age three who dies of any cause. The bill, SF 2302, passed the Iowa Senate's Human Resources committee on February 18 by a 8-5 party-line vote with Republicans voting in favor and will proceed to the full Senate for approval within the upcoming weeks.