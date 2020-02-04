Iowa caucus: Democratic official says results tabulation app 'wasn't working at all' | 04 Feb 2020 | An official who was participating in Iowa's Democratic caucus on Monday said that the app set up to help tabulate the results simply wasn't working. The chairman of a caucus in Story County told the Wall Street Journal that the app "wasn't working at all" and people were forced to call results in, leading to the backlog. Results from the caucus were delayed for hours on Monday night because of "inconsistencies" found in the data, the state party said in a statement.