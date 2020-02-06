Iowa caucus live updates: 97 percent of results in --The first-in-the-nation voting state was thrown into disarray late Monday after the Iowa Democratic Party delayed releasing results. | 06 Feb 2020 | The Iowa Democratic Party released partial results from Monday's state caucuses -- and made public more votes in several updates on Wednesday -- showing Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg at the front of the pack of Democratic candidates. So far, 97 percent of the vote has been released. Results could change as more data is put out. NBC has not called a winner in the race. Caucusgoers gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across Iowa to tally support for their preferred candidates on Monday night only for the count to be thrown into disarray when what Iowa Democrats called "inconsistencies" delayed the reporting of results.