Iowa caucus vote totals delayed amid 'inconsistencies'; campaigns lash out at 'crazy' state party | 04 Feb 2020 | The Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) still has not reported official vote totals in the critical Iowa caucuses as of early Tuesday morning, in a largely unexplained and unprecedented delay that has raised questions about the legitimacy of the contest -- and Democratic campaign officials are livid, Fox News has learned. The Trump campaign, meanwhile, openly suggested that the delay meant that the caucuses were being "rigged," and that the embarrassing night proved that the Democratic Party can't be trusted to run Americans' health care and implement sweeping new government programs. Even if a winner were ultimately announced, the chaos and confusion has seemingly erased any hope for the major momentum boost that would normally result. "We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results," the IDP said in a statement at 11:30 p.m. ET.