Iowa precinct chair hung up on when calling state party while live on CNN --"They hung up on me. They hung up on me," Sebastian adds after a beat of silence, chuckling. "I've got to get back in line." | 03 Feb 2020 | The caucus chairman of a precinct in Iowa's Story County was hung up on by someone at the Iowa Democratic Party as he attempted to report his precinct's caucus results to party officials in a moment captured live on CNN. During an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Story County precinct captain Shawn Sebastian revealed that he had been on hold with the Iowa state party for more than an hour before the call was answered.