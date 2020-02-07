Iowa precinct chairs mailed results to party officials after app, phone calls failed | 06 Feb 2020 | Iowa Democratic officials told party leaders on a private conference call Wednesday that they would be able to release caucus results from all but a few precincts by Thursday, according to a report. The holdup on the final few precincts, they say, was because those results were physically mailed in after caucus chairs were unable to reach the Iowa Democratic Party (IDP) any other way, the New York Times reports. On the call, IDP chairman Troy Price said that after the app they commissioned from [Soros-funded] Shadow Inc. experienced a [purposeful] botched rollout, the party asked precinct captains to move to Plan B, which was "to call us with their results." Once phone lines became overloaded, a number of precinct leaders gave up and went to bed without reporting their results, the Times reported. This led the IDP to move to Plan C, manually examining the worksheets from each caucus.