Iran Quds Force commander killed in strike on convoy at Baghdad Airport

Fri, 03/01/2020 - 3:59am — legitgov

Iran Quds Force commander killed in strike on convoy at Baghdad Airport | 03 Jan 2020 | The head of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, has been killed in a strike near the Baghdad International Airport, along with senior leaders of the Iraqi Shia militia, the Iran Revolutionary Guards Corps has confirmed. The news of the commander's demise was carried by Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, citing The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Earlier, Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces blamed the US and Tel Aviv for Soleimani's takedown.

