Iran-backed militiamen withdraw from siege of US Embassy in Baghdad as more American troops deployed | 01 Jan 2020 | The siege outside of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad came to an end Wednesday afternoon after dozens of pro-Iran militiamen and their supporters withdrew from the compound. The two-day crisis started early Tuesday, when, in an orchestrated assault, hundreds of militiamen stormed the embassy compound, one of the most heavily fortified U.S. diplomatic missions in the world. As the militiamen cleared the area, smoke still rose from a section of the compound building where hours before they had lit a fire on the roof.