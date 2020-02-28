Iran closes schools as coronavirus death toll rises to 34 | 28 Feb 2020 | Iran announced on Friday the closure of all schools for three days from Saturday because of concerns about a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 34 people in the country. The Islamic Republic had already canceled Friday prayers in the capitals of 23 of Iran's 31 provinces because of the outbreak, including in Tehran and the Shi'ite Muslim holy cities of Qom and Mashhad. The health ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, went on state television to announce the latest death toll and said 388 people were also infected by the virus.