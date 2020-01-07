You are here

Home

Citizens for Legitimate Government

Deep State Truth

CLG Breaking News and Commentary

Click here!

Contribute to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Iran officials hint at possible attacks on Trump properties

Tue, 07/01/2020 - 5:35am — legitgov

Iran officials hint at possible attacks on Trump properties | 06 Jan 2020 | Senior Iranian officials are using Twitter to hint at threats against President Trump's properties -- including his Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Florida and Trump Tower in Manhattan -- over the killing of Iran's top military commander. Hesameddin Ashena, a top adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted a link to a Forbes magazine profile that listed the properties, none of which is fortified to withstand a military attack, along with a quote from the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The tweet also included a link to a Business Casual video about his real estate empire.

  • Share
  • Log in to post comments