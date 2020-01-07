Iran officials hint at possible attacks on Trump properties | 06 Jan 2020 | Senior Iranian officials are using Twitter to hint at threats against President Trump's properties -- including his Mar-a-Lago Club resort in Florida and Trump Tower in Manhattan -- over the killing of Iran's top military commander. Hesameddin Ashena, a top adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, tweeted a link to a Forbes magazine profile that listed the properties, none of which is fortified to withstand a military attack, along with a quote from the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The tweet also included a link to a Business Casual video about his real estate empire.