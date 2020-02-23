Iran reports fifth coronavirus death, the highest tally outside Far East --As global infection numbers rise to 78,000, Tehran says some 28 in country have been confirmed as sick, amid national parliamentary elections | 22 Feb 2020 | Iran on Saturday reported one more death among 10 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the Islamic Republic to five -- the highest of any country outside the Far East. Since it emerged in December, the virus has killed 2,345 people in China, the epicenter of the epidemic, and 16 elsewhere in the world. Some 78,000 people have been infected, of which some 76,300 are in China.