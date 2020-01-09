Iran says it may need help from French or Canadian experts to decode data from 'damaged' black boxes | 09 Jan 2020 | The head of Iran's Civil Aviation Authority has said his country might need outside help to decode the information recorded by the black boxes from the Ukrainian 737 plane that crashed on Wednesday near Tehran. Ali Abedzadeh told CNN that, while Iran has the capacity to decode the black boxes from the Boeing passenger jet, it might still need extra help because they were badly damaged... Iranian and Ukrainian experts would begin decoding the data on Friday, he said. However, "if the available equipment is not enough to get the content," Abedzadeh explained, Tehran will send the boxes to experts "from France or Canada."