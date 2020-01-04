Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander threatens attacks on 'vital' US destroyers, warships | 04 Jan 2020 | A senior military official in Iran threatened an attack on some 35 "American targets," including "destroyers and warships" near the Persian Gulf Friday night, promising to seek revenge for the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, according to a report. The latest threat against the U.S. came late Friday night from senior Revolutionary Guards commander Gen. Gholamali Abuhamzeh, a day after top Iranian military general Soleimani was wiped out by an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport.