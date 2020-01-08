Breaking: Iranians take credit for rocket attack on base housing US troops | 07 Jan 2020 | At least 10 rockets hit al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses US forces, a Sunni commander of the paramilitary forces in a nearby town told CNN. The attack comes days after the US killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in an airstrike in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad. The administration has sought to cast that strike as an attempt to de-escalate tensions with Iran, but Tehran has vowed revenge for the killing, which it says was an "act of war" and "state terrorism." Qatri al-Obeidi, a commander in the nearby town of al-Baghdadi, said that the shelling has stopped for now.