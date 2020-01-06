You are here

Iraqi parliament passes resolution asking government to cancel request for assistance from US-led coalition

Mon, 06/01/2020 - 7:39am — legitgov

Iraqi parliament passes resolution asking government to cancel request for assistance from US-led coalition | 05 Jan 2020 | Iraq's parliament passed a resolution, urged by its caretaker prime minister, calling for the removal of foreign troops from the country, after the US assassination of a top Iranian general and a commander of an Iraqi militia. The non-binding resolution instructs the government to cancel a request for military assistance from the US-led coalition, which was issued in response to the rise of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS [I-CIA-SIS]). With IS supposedly defeated, Iraq will not need foreign troops to fight the jihadists and can close its airspace to coalition aircraft.

