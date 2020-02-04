Islamic State Claims Responsibility for London Stabbing Attack --The attacker, who was shot and killed by police, had served prison time for terror offenses. | 03 Feb 2020 | The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility Monday for a knife attack that left multiple people injured in London over the weekend. The group's Amaq news agency said the attacker, who was shot and killed by police, was "a fighter of Islamic State, and carried out the attack in response to calls to attack the citizens of coalition countries." The Metropolitan Police in London said the "suspect has not yet been formally identified, however, given the circumstance of the incident, we are confident that he was Sudesh Amman, aged 20."