'It Would be the End of Free Speech': Protest Against Assange's Extradition at Belmarsh Prison | 24 Feb 2020 | Today is the day a London court begins hearing on what looks to become (or at least precede) one of the defining cases of the decade -- the extradition trial of Julian Assange. The WikiLeaks founder has found support from human rights advocates from across the globe, including France's Yellow Vest movement. ...A small crowd of several dozen people, many clad in signature high-vis jackets, have come together at the nearby [Belmarsh Prison] Woolwich Crown Court to demand freedom for Julian Assange. Some of them have spent a nippy night camped out outside the court; most arrived today. Protesters are holding up banners reading, "Bent judges are killing Assange", "Jail the war criminals, free Chelsea Manning", and "No US extradition".