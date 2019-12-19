It begins: Virginia county forms active militia, declares itself Second Amendment sanctuary city | 16 Dec 2019 | Earlier in the week, we reported on how lawmakers over in Virginia were threatening to use the National Guard if members of local law enforcement refused to enforce laws passed in the state that they felt violated the second amendment. Well, looks like Tazewell County isn't going down without a fight. On top of calling themselves a second amendment sanctuary county, they're also crafting a militia as well...The resolutions in Tazewell County would remove funding for any law enforcement department that would infringe residents' right to keep and bear arms.