Italian Politician, on Parliament Floor, Demands Bill Gates Be Arrested for Crimes Against Humanity | 17 May 2020 | An Italian politician demanded the arrest of Bill Gates for "crimes against humanity" in a passionate speech on the parliament floor. Sara Cunial, the Member of Parliament for Rome, blasted Gates during her seven minute long speech on Thursday, claiming that he has been working on a depopulation policy and plans for dictatorial control over global politics. The lawmaker blasted the shut down orders, handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and vaccines. Cunial claimed that the "real goal of all of this is total control. Absolute domination of human beings, transformed into guinea pigs and slaves, violating sovereignty and free will. All this thanks to tricks/hoax disguised as political compromises."