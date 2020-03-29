Italy considers extension of country lockdown as death toll climbs over 10,000 | 28 March 2020 | Italy is considering an extension of the country's lockdown after their death toll from the coronavirus hit 10,000 Saturday, with nearly 900 people dying in the past 24 hours. The number of confirmed cases rose by about 6,000 to 92,472, the second-highest number of cases in the world behind the United States.The Lombardy region, which has seen more cases than the rest of the country, recorded 542 new deaths, bringing the total there to 5,944. The country's lockdown has been active for over three weeks and was set to expire next Friday.