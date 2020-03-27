Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 919, highest daily tally since start of outbreak | 27 March 2020 | The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has surged by 919 to 9,134, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday, easily the highest daily tally since the epidemic emerged on Feb. 21. Prior to Friday's figure, the largest daily toll was registered on March 21, when 793 people died. The 919 people who died over the last 24 hours compares with 712 deaths on Thursday, 683 on Wednesday, 743 on Tuesday and 602 on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 86,498 from a previous 80,539, taking Italy's total past that of China, where the coronavirus epidemic emerged at the end of last year.