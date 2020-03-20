As Italy quarantines over coronavirus, swans appear in Venice canals, dolphins swim playfully --'Nature just hit the reset button' in the suddenly clear waters of Venice canals and off the coast of a locked-down Italy. | 18 March 2020 | What would a world without humans look like? As countries go under lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, photos on social media suggest it might be a lot cleaner, for a start. As one observer put it, "Nature just hit the reset button." Most nonessential travel to countries in the European Union is banned and Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak on the continent, has closed all nonessential businesses. In Venice, the canals normally teeming with tourists and boat traffic are nearly empty. On social media, people are sharing photos and videos of clear water and wildlife rarely seen close to the city. For some, it was a small sign of hope as the country's death toll rose above 2,500 on March 17.