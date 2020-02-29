Italy reports virus cases top 1,100, deaths reach 29 | 29 Feb 2020 | Italian tourism officials fear a new virus could do more damage to the industry than the Sept. 11 terror attacks as the number of confirmed cases in the country shot up past the 1,000 mark and deaths climbed to 29. Authorities reported that Italy's total confirmed cases grew to 1,128, a 27% increase from 24 hours earlier... Eight more people infected with the coronavirus died since Friday night, all of them elderly and all in the same three regions, according to civil protection authorities.