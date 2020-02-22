Italy towns on effective lockdown after virus clusters form | 22 Feb 2020 | A dozen towns in northern Italy effectively went into lockdowns Saturday after the deaths of two people infected with COVID-19 and a growing cluster of cases with no direct links to the origin of the outbreak abroad. The secondary contagions prompted local authorities in the Lombardy and Veneto regions to close schools, businesses and restaurants and to cancel sporting events and Masses. The mayor of Milan, the business capital of Italy, shuttered public offices. Hundreds of residents and workers who came into contact with an estimated 54 people confirmed infected in Italy were in isolation pending test results.