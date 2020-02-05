Japan confirms 'about 10' coronavirus cases aboard quarantined cruise ship carrying 3,700 passengers and crew | 04 Feb 2020 | Japan has confirmed around 10 more cases of coronavirus among passengers on a cruise ship with 3,700 people aboard, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 33. The other passengers remain quarantined on the ship. After one passenger from Hong Kong previously tested positive for the illness, screenings for additional cases began on Tuesday and turned up at least 10 more patients among passengers on Carnival Japan Inc.'s Diamond Princess cruise ship, Japan's TV Asahi reported, citing health authorities. The patients are to be brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.