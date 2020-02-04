Japan panel recommends dumping nearly 1.2 million tonnes of radioactive Fukushima water into the Pacific Ocean | 31 Jan 2020 | A panel of experts advising Japan's government on a disposal method for radioactive water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant on Friday recommended releasing it into the ocean, a move likely to alarm neighboring countries. The panel under the industry ministry came to the conclusion after narrowing the choice to either releasing the radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean or letting it evaporate - and opted for the former. Based on past practice it is likely the government will accept the recommendation... Tokyo Electric, or Tepco, has collected nearly 1.2 million tonnes of radioactive water from the cooling pipes used to keep fuel cores from melting since the plant was crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.