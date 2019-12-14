You are here

Jersey City shooters may have wanted to target 50 children in nearby religious school, mayor suggests

Sat, 14/12/2019 - 7:21am — legitgov

Jersey City shooters may have wanted to target 50 children in nearby religious school, mayor suggests | 13 Dec 2019 | The anti-Semitic couple who gunned down three people at a Jewish market in Jersey City this week may have actually wanted to shoot up a religious school next door that had dozens of children inside, the city's mayor suggested Friday. Steven Fulop, in a series of tweets, described how the attack that unfolded Tuesday could have been far worse. It left six people dead in total: four victims, including Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals, and the suspects, David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50...The two killers were armed with a variety of weapons, including an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun, when they stormed into the store in an assault that left the scene littered with several hundred shell casings, broken glass and a community in mourning. A pipe bomb was also found in a stolen U-Haul van.

