Job growth smashes expectations for February as unemployment falls back to 3.5%

Sat, 07/03/2020 - 12:59am — legitgov

Job growth smashes expectations for February as unemployment falls back to 3.5% --Nonfarm payrolls rose by 273,000 in February vs. a 175,000 estimate | 06 March 2020 | Nonfarm payrolls grew far more than expected in February as companies continued to hire leading into a growing coronavirus scare. The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy added 273,000 new jobs during the month, while the unemployment rate was 3.5%, matching its lowest level in more than 50 years... The January and February gains tied for best month since May 2018.

