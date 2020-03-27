Joe Biden Faces Sexual Assault Allegations From Former Staffer | 26 March 2020 | Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing a new sexual assault allegation, from a woman named Tara Reade, who says she has been trying to share her story since 1993 when it allegedly happened. Reade's allegation comes in the midst of Biden's surging presidential campaign and is consistent with other stories women have shared about their discomfort with the way Biden has touched them. Reade was a staff assistant for Joe Biden in 1993... She told part of her story in 2019, when Lucy Flores wrote in The Cut about the inappropriate way Biden smelled her hair and kissed the top of her head... Now, she has detailed what she says is the entirety of her experience with Biden on The Katie Halper Show.