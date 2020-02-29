Joe Biden Says He Will 'Appoint' First Black Woman to the Senate | 28 Feb 2020 | Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday committed yet another gaffe on the campaign trail, pledging to "appoint" the first black woman to the "Senate," seemingly forgetting that two black women have served in the upper chamber. "I'm looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate," Biden, 77, said in a stump speech in Sumter, South Carolina, prompting cheers from supporters. Biden appeared to ignore that Sen. Carol Moseley Braun (D-IL) served as the first black female senator from 1993 to 1999, while Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was the second black woman to be elected to the upper chamber in 2017.