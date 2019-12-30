Joe Biden backtracks, says he would comply with impeachment subpoena | 29 Dec 2019 | After declaring he would refuse to comply with a subpoena in President Trump's impeachment trial, Joe Biden backtracked and said he would testify if hauled before Senate lawmakers. The former vice president on Saturday sought to clarify the comments he made on Friday when he told the Des Moines Register's editorial board that the grounds to call him were "specious" and said the focus needed to stay on Trump. A Senate trial date has not been set but Republicans have floated the idea of hauling Biden and his son Hunter to Capitol Hill to testify about the younger Biden's work for a Ukrainian gas company while the elder Biden was vice president and in charge of overseeing American policy toward Ukraine at the time.